Android 15 Could Compete With Samsung's Coolest Feature: Here's How

Over the past few years, the relationship between Google and Samsung has become increasingly close. Now, an update coming to Android 15 shows that the search giant might be developing a feature that competes directly with one of Samsung's best features for its Galaxy devices.

For decades, we've dreamed of a world where tiny pocket computers could replace the ones on our desks. Many companies have tried to come close, including Samsung and its Galaxy phones which have a technology called DeX. This feature projects a desktop environment onto a monitor or TV when a supported Galaxy phone is connected via HDMI or wirelessly through a standard like Miracast. Now, it looks like Google intends to offer a similar feature across all Android devices.

On April 11, Google released the first public pre-release beta version of Android 15, ahead of its expected release this fall. Among features designed to help improve Android's NFC capabilities and make apps look better on the screen, some testers have found a hidden desktop mode that wasn't included in the official list of Android 15 features. The new desktop mode could lead more Android devices to compete head-to-head with Samsung DeX.

While this is exciting for some, it's important to remember beta software isn't ready for the public. Companies often include ideas they want to test, but ultimately cut as the final release window approaches. That particularly happens if the software teams can't make it work well enough for the rest of us to use.