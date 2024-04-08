What Is NFC On Android & How Can It Make Your Life Easier?

One useful application for NFC is to create an access point for your home Wi-Fi network. Using an NFC sticker — which you can get bags of for only a few dollars — you can assign one sticker to connect any device that taps it to your Wi-Fi network. It's far easier than spelling out your password for a guest, and it means you don't have to divulge the password if you use the same alphanumeric phrase as a password elsewhere. It's much easier to tell your Wi-Fi-requesting friend, "Oh, just tap your phone right there." For a moment, they'll feel like they're living in the future.

All you need to implement this nifty NFC trick is an NFC tag or sticker and an NFC writer app like NFC Tools. Using the app, you can write your Wi-Fi network's credentials to the tag, then stick the tag on a convenient surface in your living room, such as an out-of-sight area of your coffee table, or on the Wi-Fi router itself if it's located in a central position within your home.

Not only will this make things more convenient for visitors, but you'll reap the rewards, too. Instead of needing to manually password-connect every new Android device you get to your Wi-Fi, you will be able to simply tap them to the NFC tag. If your spouse or kids get a new phone, they won't need to run to you for the password. And, despite the convenience, NFC keeps your network relatively secure. Only those inside your home have access to the tag.