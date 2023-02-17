The Best Ways To Use NFC Tags In Your Home

If you haven't delved into the world of Near Field Contact — or NFC — tags, you're missing out. It's incredible how much these unassuming little plastic chips are capable of. You most likely first encountered NFC tech through contactless payment systems such as Android, Apple, or Google Pay, or some public transit systems cards. NFC is a relatively new technology that still has miles of potential to grow into, but many people don't know that NFC tags — tiny little chips that store a limited amount of data and communicate over short radio waves — are now available for just a few cents apiece online. You can buy a few dozen or hundreds. It's not accessing this technology, but figuring out all of the different ways to use it, that can be tricky.

Fortunately, an emerging online community is taking the charge of brainstorming new NFC chip applications and putting those ideas to the test. Many NFC tag uses at home don't require anything else but the tag and your smartphone, while some more complex NFC tag ideas need the help of an existing smart home ecosystem and ancillary tech like motion detectors and smart light bulbs. We scoured the internet for the best NFC tricks to use in your home, and the great news is that you can stick to the basic uses to start out, or dive into the more intricate NFC hacks right away.