Why Your Smart TV Is Slow, And How To Fix It
Smart TVs are many consumers' favorite way to watch content, with many users opting for a single device that can provide entertainment and internet services. However, while smart TVs offer many benefits, some users have reported performance issues, making it difficult to use apps, stream content, and browse the web.
One common reason for slow performance is outdated software. Like any other device, you'll need to regularly update your smart TV to receive the latest bug fixes and performance improvements. If your TV's software needs to be updated, you may notice frequent problems downloading and handling the latest apps and services, leading to slow performance.
Another possible cause of slow performance is a lack of available storage space. Smart TVs often have limited storage compared to other devices, and the open space decreases as you download apps and save content. When the storage space is too full, your TV will start to slow down.
A slow internet connection can also affect the performance of your smart TV. Slow speeds will result in buffering, lag, and slow loading times if you're streaming content or using apps requiring an internet connection.
How to fix internet connection issues to boost smart TV performance
A lagging and unstable internet connection in your home is frustrating, especially when enjoying your favorite content on your smart TV. If you've ever had to delay jumping into your favorite movie because of buffering issues, chances are the problem is related to your internet connection.
Fortunately, you can resolve internet connection issues and boost your smart TV's performance before trying other, more complicated methods. It's essential to understand the underlying causes of internet connection issues — some of which include interference from other devices, weak signal strength, and outdated hardware.
- Before attempting to fix internet connection issues, it's essential to determine your internet connection speed. You can use a free download and upload speed test to see if your internet connection is the problem.
- Consider connecting your smart TV to a wired network using an Ethernet cable if your router's location allows it. A hardwire connection will provide a faster and more reliable connection than a wireless one.
- Sometimes, restarting your router helps fix internet connection issues. To restart your router, turn it off and wait at least two minutes before turning it back on.
If your router has features like Quality of Service (QoS) or Access Point (AP) isolation, disabling them may help improve your internet connection. Consult your router's manual or manufacturer's website for instructions on how to disable these features.
How to update your smart TV
As with other devices like smartphones and computers, keeping your smart TV updated is essential. Its confusing UI may daunt you if you've never updated your smart TV. However, usually, it's a relatively straightforward process that helps improve its performance and fix any bugs causing slowdowns.
- Before you begin the update, ensure your TV is connected to the internet and plugged into a reliable power source to avoid interruptions during the update process.
- Next, check if your TV has any available updates by navigating to the Settings menu and finding "Software Update" or another similar option.
- You should see a message indicating an update is available if there is one. Select "Download" or "Install" to start the process. The update might take a few minutes to finish, so be patient.
- After installing the update, your TV will often prompt you to restart it. Restart your TV to finish the update.
It's important to note that each smart TV brand has its unique update processes, so the steps outlined above may vary depending on the brand and model of your TV. If you need help updating your TV, consult the manufacturer's website or user manual for more information.
How to clear space on your smart TV
If updating your smart TV's firmware doesn't help with your performance problems, you can also try to clear space on its hard drive. Clearing space on your smart TV can improve its performance and speed up its operation.
- Navigate to your TV's app store and delete any apps you no longer use. Uninstalling apps will free up space and improve your TV's performance.
- If you've saved content, such as pictures or videos, on your TV, you can delete them to free up space. Navigate to the Storage section in your TV's settings to view the saved content and delete the files you no longer need.
- Navigate to the "Storage" section in your TV's settings to find the option to clear cache and temporary files. Clearing the cache and temporary files can free up space and improve your TV's performance.
If your TV has limited storage, you could also try an external storage device to store your content. Connect the storage device to your TV's USB port and save your content to the external device.