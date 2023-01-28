Settings On Your OLED TV That Are Ruining Your Viewing Experience

Motion smoothing makes your TV-watching look cheap, unbefitting your premium OLED TV. Turn it off and enjoy your OLED's picture quality to the fullest. Every manufacturer calls it a slightly different name, and some need several settings to be turned off before the soap opera effect is banished from your screen.

Hisense calls it MEMC, which stands for Motion Enhancement and Motion Clearness on its OLED TVs running Android TV. To disable it, follow these steps:

Press the gear button on your remote, then select Settings.

Select Display & Sound.

Select Picture, then Advanced Settings.

Set the two options for Motion Enhancement and Motion Clearness to Off.

LG calls its motion smoothing TruMotion. To disable it, follow these steps:

Press the gear button on your remote to get the on-screen menus up.

Select the All Settings icon (three dots), then Picture Mode Settings.

Select Picture Options, then select TruMotion to turn it off.

If you are sensitive to judder, you can turn on Real Cinema setting from the Picture Mode Settings menu.

Samsung calls its motion smoothing Auto Motion Plus. To disable it, follow these steps:

Press the gear button on your remote, then select All Settings.

Select Picture, More Picture Settings, and Picture Clarity Settings.

Select Auto Motion Plus to disable it.

Sony calls its motion smoothing MotionFlow. To disable it, follow these steps:

Open the Picture Settings menu.

Select Advanced Settings.

Scroll to MotionFlow and set it to off.

On Vizio sets, motion smoothing is found under Clear Action. To disable it, follow these steps: