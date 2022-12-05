The Best Soundbars Of 2022

Adding a soundbar to your TV setup is one of the best quality-of-life improvements you can make to your entertainment watching. The larger speakers, broader compatibility with advanced audio codecs, and connectivity options create a more immersive experience. Think about it — your TV might look great, but the speakers probably sound awful. The move towards thinner TV designs has given manufacturers less space to put speakers in, leading to smaller inbuilt speakers. That affects the speaker's ability to move air, which creates the sound you hear.

You may have bought one of the best ultra-short-throw projectors for a more theater-like viewing experience at home. Those might have excellent visual quality, but sound usually takes a back seat. A soundbar can get the sound quality to the level of the visuals without taking up the space of a complete discrete speaker system. Many units now come bundled with a subwoofer to add low-end grunt to explosions or other exciting moments.