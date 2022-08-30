Sony's Latest Dolby Atmos Soundbar Is A Gateway To 360 Spatial Sound

In 2021, Sony introduced the HT-A9 speaker setup with its seemingly magical 360 Spatial Sound Mapping tech, and a few months later, the feature rolled out via a software update for the HT-A7000 and HT-A5000 soundbars. The company is now bringing that audio wizardry further down the price lane with its new HT-A3000 soundbar. The 3.1 channel (three front speakers and a single dual subwoofer) soundbar relies on the in-house Vertical Surround Engine and S-Force PRO Front Surround technology — and serves it all up with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X experience — to deliver an immersive surround output.

Sony says the 360 Spatial Sound Mapping tech will make the listener feel as if the sound is coming from "every direction and distance." Just the way Apple's AirPods Max headphones rely on onboard sensors to track head movement and adjust directional audio, Sony's system deploys built-in microphones for analyzing the 3D presence of a soundbar and the connected rear speakers to create what Sony calls a network of phantom speakers blasting audio waves from all directions.

Another feature that audio purists will appreciate is support for DSEE Extreme. Short for Digital Sound Enhancement Engine Extreme, this is another Sony tech that upscales compressed music files by using AI. In the background, it enhances the sampling frequency and boosts the bitrate of a compressed file, ensuring that the final output has more depth and offers the subtlety of the original recording.