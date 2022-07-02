5 Settings You Need To Change After Buying A New TV

The first setting you'll want to look at changing is the Picture Mode. This is an overarching setting that also changes a few other settings on your TV in order to enhance the display in certain ways. You'll find that there are quite a few different modes to choose from, and each of them provides something different depending on how you most often use your TV.

Right out of the box, the Picture Mode is usually set on a default option like Standard or Dynamic. This mode may look good on a store shelf, but in the ambient lighting of a home, it doesn't always look as great. Dynamic mode typically increases the brightness, clarity, and possibly the color saturation, while Standard mode is generally designed to offer the best neutral picture quality for use across different types of content (via Samsung).

You should try each of your TV's picture modes to determine which one looks best. Many TV models have a dedicated Movie or Cinema mode that is designed to most accurately reflect the quality that filmmakers intended their work to be viewed in. However, these two modes are typically adjust the picture for watching movies in a dark room, which means they may be too dim for daytime or when you have lights turned on. You may find that you'll have to adjust the Picture Mode regularly based on whatever you're watching at that particular moment.