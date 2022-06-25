Why You Need To Change Your TV's Motion Processing Setting

If you've ever noticed that some movies or shows look a bit off on your TV screen, you're probably not imagining it. Some televisions these days use something called "motion smoothing," or image interpolation. This is a technology meant to make up for the discrepancy in frame rates between film and modern television, making things appear smoother and clearer. However, what it actually tends to do is make movies and shows all look like soap operas. That is, played at a higher frame rate and cheaply done. Since image interpolation is meant to make movies appear smoother, it needs to increase the frame rate to the same rate the television has the ability to run at. Most films are shot at 24 frames per second, while most modern TVs can play up to 60 or 120, according to Variety. When viewing films shot at 24 FPS on these TVs, it can cause what's known as a "judder effect," where things may appear to jump and transition isn't smooth. The added frames from image interpolation is meant to mitigate this.

You may notice a problem here. Where are all the extra frames coming from? Well, when image interpolation is used, new frames are added by artificially creating them based off of past frames. This is meant to make things look smooth in theory, but in practice this can cause some glitching.