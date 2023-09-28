What Are NFC Mobile Payments, And Are They Safe?

If you needed to order lunch or a cab or pull up your quarterly bank statement, you'd probably reach for one thing to do it: your smartphone. Our mobile devices have increasingly played an essential part in managing our day-to-day lives, so it was inevitable that tech would progress to the point where we could pay for stuff via our smartphones. And it has.

NFC mobile payments allow you to not only make payments on but also with your phone. It's the technology behind Apple Pay, Android Pay, and other such mobile payment methods, and it's picking up steam with businesses and consumers alike.

Statista reports a steady uptick in the number of U.S. customers who use proximity mobile payments, with the number going from 58.7 million in 2018 to about 69 million in 2020. A 2020 Mastercard survey recorded 82% of respondents saying contactless payments are "the cleaner way to pay." Industry experts predict that the trend will continue, and more users will opt to pay with their smartphones.

So, whether you're a curious customer or an expanding entrepreneur, here's a quick look into NFC mobile payments, the technology behind them, and whether you can trust it all.