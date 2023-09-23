Does Wrapping Your Key Fob In Foil Actually Make It Harder To Steal Your Car?

So, does wrapping your fob in foil actually do anything? The answer is... not really. Contrary to popular belief, foil does not completely block RFID signals, it just inhibits them. It makes it a lot harder for the signal to travel, yes, but it can still get out, which means a criminal can still co-opt it. Not only that, but different cars operate on slightly different technologies, each with its own weaknesses. For instance, bad actors could copy your signal for cars that automatically open when the fob is near or use signal amplification to pick up your signal even through the foil. The differences are heavily reliant on your car's make and model, so there isn't really a one-size-fits-all solution.

That said, if you really want to isolate your fob's signal, the best thing you can do is place it in either a solid metal container or a Faraday bag. A Faraday bag is a little fabric pouch lined with electro-conductive metals like copper and aluminum, designed with the express purpose of blocking RFID signals.

Besides all that, though, the best thing to do is remember your basic car safety practices – don't leave anything valuable in it, activate the alarm, and if possible, park it in a closed location like a garage. While these kinds of high-tech car jacks do happen, they're very uncommon, so as long as you take the proper precautions, the odds of such a thing happening to you are low.