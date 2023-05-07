10 Best RFID Blocking Wallets To Help Keep Your Money Safe
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Electronic pickpocketing is, unfortunately, becoming more and more common in today's world. Commonly known as radio-frequency identification (RFID) skimming, this relatively new kind of information theft can cause a lot of trouble for anyone who becomes a victim of it.
So how does it work? When thieves are in close enough proximity, a scanning device can be used to steal important account information stored in your credit and debit cards. Banking information can be scanned and stolen from the chips in credit cards leaving victims unaware that they have been scammed — especially since RFID theft mostly happens in high-traffic areas. Thankfully, there is an easy way to prevent this, and it is simple as upgrading your wallet.
While traditional leather wallets will not offer protection against RFID skimming, there are several designs out there nowadays that offer built-in RFID blocking protection, which should stop these scammers in their tracks. Thankfully this protection is quite common, and many brands now make wallets with RFID blocking protection. Here are 10 of the best wallets that offer RFID blocking protection to keep your money safe.
Ridge
Ridge is no doubt one of the most well-known brands when it comes to RFID-blocking wallets, and Ridge's Stonewashed Titanium metal wallet is able to hold up to 12 cards. The wallet is also able to hold cash with an elastic cash strap on one side of the wallet and a money clip on the other. It does not have a place to hold one's change, however.
The Stonewashed Titanium wallet from Ridge has a dual track design that is made from Grade 2 titanium, although the company also offers wallets made from aluminum and carbon materials. However, all of Ridge's wallets contain RFID blocking inner plates to protect your important information and valuable cards inside. The wallet's slim design and scratch-resistant materials make it much different from the bulkier, leather bifold wallets that most of us are accustomed to.
These wallets take up minimal space yet are rarely limiting — unless you really need a compartment for your change — and it sits perfectly well in a front pocket, although the hard materials could be uncomfortable if put in your back pocket. It is not the cheapest wallet out there, but its quality cannot be denied.
PacSafe RFIDsafe Z50
PacSafe is a brand known for its commitment to security and mobility whose RFID blocking material meets the official US FIPS 201 quality standard. On top of the RFID blocking technology, the wallet also comes with a detachable metal chain making it that much more difficult for thieves to pick your pocket since the chain can be secured to a belt loop or around one's wrist.
The PacSafe RFIDsafe Z50 wallet includes 11 slots for debit or credit cards, a mesh window for an identity card as well as one zippered note slot. Its RFID blocking properties cover the radio frequencies used in most e-passports, credit cards, ID cards, and key cards. It is made of polyester and has a trifold design, is a good size, and is water resistant. Thanks to the added physical layer of extra security on offer, this is one of the most secure wallets out there.
Trayvax Original 2.0 Slim Metal Wallet
For those uninterested in traditional designs, the Trayvax Original 2.0 Slim Metal Wallet offers a unique tactical style design and functionality in its aluminum RFID blocking wallet. The metal composition which makes up this wallet is very durable with many buyers claiming in their Amazon reviews that the wallet still holds up after many years of use.
The wallet has a slim profile and an easily accessed ID window. Interestingly, the wallet also features an integrated bottle opener, a durable pry bar, an attachment point, and a security clasp. The wallet has an anodized aircraft-grade aluminum front plate, a stainless steel back plate, and a MIL-SPEC paracord. The wallet can hold up to 15 cards despite its slimline design and can also hold up to 20 bills.
It should be noted that for the RFID protection to work in this wallet, then you need to make sure the RFID chips on your cards are not showing through the wallet's ID window.
Bellroy Hide & Seek Wallet
The Bellroy Hide & Seek wallet is a traditional bifold wallet that offers RFID blocking protection without looking too minimalist. This wallet presents a classic look with a slim silhouette made from environmentally certified top-grain leather.
This wallet has five visible credit or debit card slots, although its unique design gives the wallet much more storage options and can hold up to 12 cards in total. The name Hide & Seek comes from the wallet's unique design of a hidden card slot able to hold multiple cards, as well as a hidden coin pouch and a flat bill pocket.
Overall, the Bellroy Hide & Seek wallet offers a best-of-both-worlds approach, giving an owner the security of RFID protection as well as several hidden compartments inside a premium leather design that never goes out of style. The wallet's old-school design with new-school protection gives you plenty of storage without being too bulky in your pocket.
Carhartt Saddle Leather Front Pocket Wallet
The Carhartt Saddle Leather Front Pocket Wallet offers a full-grain leather wallet cut specifically to fit in your front pocket, no matter whether you are standing or kneeling down. The wallet comes with the ruggedness one would expect from a workwear brand like Carhartt and yet still offers a slim design that is able to carry all the essentials. It should be noted, however, that this wallet has just four card slots, one of the lowest on this list.
The Carhartt Saddle Leather Front Pocket Wallet also comes with a knit elastic cash strap and is made from full grain saddle leather. It also includes RFID blocking material, a card pull tab for easier access, and a decorative triple stitch design.
User reviews say that the wallet is quite tight in the card slots upon first use, making it difficult to pull credit cards out of their slots. However, the leather does eventually break in and stretch out, making the wallet much more comfortable.
ROYCE RFID-Blocking Passport Wallet
The Royce RFID-Blocking Passport Wallet is a one-stop design able to cover all possible travel requirements. Made from a full grain leather construction, the wallet is much softer than most leather wallets meaning you will not have to worry about stretching out the leather if the card slots are too tight. While priced accordingly, the wallet also comes with complimentary monogramming for your initials.
In addition, the Royce RFID-Blocking Passport Holder is also the only wallet on this list capable of — you guessed it — holding a passport. This usually makes wallets very big and bulky, but that is not the case with the Royce RFID-Blocking Passport Holder, as it is able to keep your valuables safe with RFID blocking protection yet retain a stylish slim form factor.
The wallet has four card slots and two pockets to hold one's passport and cash. Royce is known for its high-quality wallets, and this passport-accommodating design is no different.
Anovus AirTag Wallet
The Anovus AirTag Wallet is a premium leather smart wallet featuring an Apple AirTag. The wallet's slim storage holds up to ten cards and comes with a money clip to secure one's bills. The RFID blocking material protects the cards inside and a built-in card holder tab will fan out the cards in the wallet with the click of a button.
Most importantly, the Anovus AirTag Wallet is the only wallet on this list that has built-in tracking functionality. The tracking features of the Apple AirTag mean that you can easily find your misplaced wallet using the Find My app — the same app you would use if you lost your iPhone or iPad.
The wallet has a minimalist design able to fit in one's pocket without any unsightly bulges and is made from premium-grade aluminum alloy, which offers protection against everyday wear and tear. This unisex wallet is of good quality and the extra protection of wallet tracking is a must-have.
Kings Loot Kings Fold
The Kings Loot Kings Fold wallet is one of the most versatile wallets on the list, capable of holding up to 12 cards as well as 15 bills, making this one of the most functional RFID wallets out there. Constructed from premium full-grain leather, the Kings Fold features an easy-access pull tab, ID window, convenient cash pocket, and, of course, RFID blocking protection.
Despite being the wallet best equipped to hold the most cards and cash on this list, the Kings Fold is still slim enough to fit in a front pocket. The wallet is a great choice for anyone who prefers a traditional wallet design and likes a minimalist design, as the King Fold is truly the best of both worlds.
This premium wallet from Kings Loot is able to hold everything one needs while still being slim enough not to cause a dent in one's pocket — all while keeping your information and cards safe.
Fossil Derrick RFID Leather Bifold
The Fossil Derrick RFID Flip ID Bifold wallet is probably the most traditional-looking wallet on this list, as it sports a design that everybody is used to. Fossil uses the classic leather bifold look while still providing the RFID blocking level of protection and does so without adding any extra bulkiness. The wallet is a great fit into one's front or back pocket and is an excellent choice for those who are unsure of the minimalist designs used in a lot of RFID blocking wallets.
The wallet has dual ID windows, which can be easily revealed with a single flip of the wallet, and the genuine leather design makes it particularly pleasing to the eye. It is a traditional masculine design that doesn't pretend to be anything else. It has six slots for debit or credit cards, which is not the highest on this list, but unlike the other wallets mentioned here, the Fossil Derrick Bifold does include a compartment for change.
Access Denied Slim Bifold Wallet
The Access Denied Slim Bifold is a slim money clip-style wallet made from leather and capable of holding up to seven credit or debit cards. The wallet contains an ID window and features an extra strong money clip, which can hold plenty of bills inside. The wallet has thumb holes on two of the main compartments, giving the user easy access to their two most used cards in the wallet and removing the inconvenience many have of pulling out their cards from tight leather card slots.
The Access Denied Slim Bifold wallet has RFID blocking technology and is ideal for those looking to slim down their pockets. The wallet comes in at less than half an inch of thickness and can be kept in the front or back pocket while still holding more than enough cards. This is a hugely functional wallet that manages to maintain a fashionable look.