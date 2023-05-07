10 Best RFID Blocking Wallets To Help Keep Your Money Safe

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Electronic pickpocketing is, unfortunately, becoming more and more common in today's world. Commonly known as radio-frequency identification (RFID) skimming, this relatively new kind of information theft can cause a lot of trouble for anyone who becomes a victim of it.

So how does it work? When thieves are in close enough proximity, a scanning device can be used to steal important account information stored in your credit and debit cards. Banking information can be scanned and stolen from the chips in credit cards leaving victims unaware that they have been scammed — especially since RFID theft mostly happens in high-traffic areas. Thankfully, there is an easy way to prevent this, and it is simple as upgrading your wallet.

While traditional leather wallets will not offer protection against RFID skimming, there are several designs out there nowadays that offer built-in RFID blocking protection, which should stop these scammers in their tracks. Thankfully this protection is quite common, and many brands now make wallets with RFID blocking protection. Here are 10 of the best wallets that offer RFID blocking protection to keep your money safe.