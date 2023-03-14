The Coolest Ways To Use NFC On Your Android Phone

By now, most people are used to the idea of tapping your phone to a payment terminal to complete a transaction. It feels like living in the future to pay for a pint of Ben & Jerry's with your phone. And in New York City, subway riders can now tap their phone to enter a Metro platform. But the technology powering that futuristic checkout experience has been with us for a while. It's called NFC, which stands for near-field communication, and it has infinite applications on Android beyond being a fancy new way to spend your money.

NFC is nifty because it's a relatively simple technology that unlocks some powerful solutions to everyday problems. It works by using tags and devices that can read them. The tag is made up of an incredibly thin copper coil wrapped around a microchip, which can store small amounts of data. The reader is most commonly a smartphone.

Android phones have been equipped with NFC for over a decade, since the Samsung Nexus S phone was released in 2010, but the Panasonic P506iC had that capability all the way back in 2004. Let's be gentle to our good comrades with iPhones, who only got this Bush-era technology in 2014. In fairness to Apple, its adoption of the technology is likely what helped NFC to achieve its current ubiquity in American payment terminals.

Though NFC may be an aging technology, its usefulness has only increased over the years. Today, you can turn yourself into a minor superhero using nothing but your Android phone and a pack of NFC stickers which will run you less than $10. Here are some of the coolest ways to implement NFC in your life.