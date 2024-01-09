Samsung's Galaxy Quick Share Feature Is Coming To All Android Phones (Sort Of)

Android users who rely on wireless file sharing will soon see a major change as Google and Samsung work out their differences. First introduced in 2020, Google's Nearby Share feature allows Android users to share files between devices quickly and seamlessly, and last year, the company released a version of it for Windows PCs as well. Meanwhile, Samsung offers its own Galaxy-exclusive feature called Quick Share. But at CES 2024, Google announced a major change to that paradigm. In a partnership with Samsung, Nearby Share will be rebranded as Quick Share, and the two will be merged into a single feature.

Quick Share is nearly identical to Nearby Share, with the major difference being that it only appears on Samsung Galaxy devices. It's been known to cause confusion for Galaxy users forced to differentiate between the two. But, starting soon, users won't have to parse Samsung's redundant implementation of proximity-based file sharing. Under the name Quick Share, there will be one sharing feature to rule them all, interoperable across all Android, Chrome OS, and Windows devices.

Furthermore, Google is working alongside major PC manufacturers to preload Quick Share onto their Windows devices, starting with LG. That should help people discover the feature without having to download it from Google's website. It's encouraging to see Google taking this feature seriously, as wireless file sharing has become an expected part of any good tech ecosystem. With Apple's AirDrop feature as the standard-bearer, Google competing in the space will hopefully drive further innovation. Google says users should begin to see the new Quick Share in February.