Android's Nearby Share For Windows Is Now Available To All

Google's answer to Apple's AirDrop is finally out without any beta caveat attached to it. Nearby Share, the wireless file-sharing system that amassed an impressive 1.7 million users in the test phase, is now available via the stable channel to allow file sharing between Android and Windows machines. The official Nearby Share for Windows app is now available to download.

Down the road, it will come pre-installed on Windows PCs from partner brands like HP. To mark the public release, Google is also adding a couple of neat features in addition to general improvements to file sharing speed and signal reliability, while also reducing interruptions and failed transfers.

The first feature addition is a transfer duration estimate. Every time you initiate file sharing between a PC and an Android phone, it will tell you exactly how much time it is going to take for the peer-to-peer data movement. Another cool feature, which is again seemingly borrowed from Apple's AirDrop system, is an image preview. During file transfer, the notification bar will show a small preview so that you can confirm whether it's the file you intended to move between two devices.