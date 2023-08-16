The Best Hidden Samsung Foldable Features You Never Knew About

It's hard to remember the days when Android aficionados derided Samsung's software for being a sluggish, aesthetically confused mess. Modern Android devices from the Korean tech giant come with the company's One UI software, and these days most tech enthusiasts can agree it's one of the best experiences you can get on a smartphone or tablet. Now that Samsung has been in the foldable game for a bit, the company has added new features to optimize that form factor, too.

However, one thing that has never changed for Samsung is its tendency to jam its products full of so many features that the sheer number of them begins to feel daunting. It doesn't seem like a stretch to say that most people will never use a fraction of what One UI has to offer, not necessarily because they don't want to but because Samsung doesn't do a great job of letting users know those features exist in the first place.

To that end, we've rounded up even more hidden features on One UI that Samsung does little to emphasize, from those that will make you a multitasking monster to small quality-of-life improvements. For the most part, One UI is incredibly consistent across Samsung's high-end Galaxy devices, whether foldable smartphones, tablets, or regular, candy bar-style smartphones. While a few of the features listed here are only applicable to Z Fold phones, most will work on all devices. We'll be sure to specify which are exclusive to foldable devices.