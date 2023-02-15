Here's How To Hide Apps On Your Samsung Galaxy

Samsung's earlier line of Galaxy phones didn't come with the robust software and UI features their modern successors offer. Case in point: older Galaxy models didn't feature built-in support for hiding and locking apps. You had to use clunky, insecure third-party solutions to hide Android apps on your phone. But as the Galaxy series evolved, Samsung added the feature, and it became more robust and convenient over time. At the time of writing, One UI lets you hide apps and secure them with a password, PIN, or biometric locks.

You might want to hide some apps to keep sensitive finance or banking apps away from prying eyes, maintain parental supervision and locks if you share your Samsung Galaxy with others, minimize bloatware that comes pre-installed on Samsung phones, and keep your home screen organized and decluttered. Samsung's One UI comes with two ways to hide apps — you can either use the One UI Home app or the Secure Folder feature. The former makes the icon vanish, but Secure Folder protects the app with a lock (PIN, passcode, or biometric), all while cloning the app so you can run two instances at the same time.