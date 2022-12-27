Samsung Reportedly Testing One UI 5.1. Here's Which Devices Will Get The Update First
Samsung is testing the next version of its Android skin ahead of the release of its next flagship smartphones. According to a popular Twitter account SamMobile, which tracks Samsung software updates, the company began its internal testing of One UI 5.1 and is likely getting an official introduction alongside the Galaxy S23 lineup of smartphones in February 2023. Unfortunately, there is no concrete information on what exactly this update will bring to the table.
SamMobile speculates that the next major update will give Samsung's own spin to some of Android 13's tricks. For example, Samsung is tipped to adopt the new — and more detailed — media player widget for the home and lock screens. In addition to it, taskbar and screen mirroring improvements are also rumored to be in the pipeline.
Interestingly, Android 13's predictive back gestures system is finally coming to Samsung phones earmarked for the One UI 5.1 update. Over the weekend, Samsung started seeding the Android 13's security and privacy dashboard, which puts all the sensitive settings and information in a single place. Aside from letting users make the desired changes, this privacy hub is where users can see which apps have access to system resources and sensitive datasets like location information.
Which phones are lined up for OneUI 5.1 update?
Samsung typically reserves its latest software tricks to its top-end phones, and it also prioritizes these devices when it comes to updates. When it comes to One UI 5.1, the situation is not expected to be any different. The company is reportedly using the three Galaxy S22 series phones as test beds for the OneUI 5.1 update. Unsurprisingly, the Galaxy S23 series phones, which are expected in February, will be the first to run One UI 5.1 out of the box. The Galaxy S22 series phones will get the update at a later date. On a general note, a majority of Samsung phones that are currently on the One UI 5 roadmap will get the incremental One UI 5.1 treatment as well.
We don't have any official information regarding the phones that are compatible with the One UI 5.1 update. However, given Samsung's policy of offering three to four years of assured Android OS upgrades, we'd hazard a guess that the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S22, and the Galaxy S21 series phones will get the treatment. At the very least, the past two generations of foldables in the Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Z Fold range are also assured of a One UI 5.1 upgrade (per 9to5Google). Samsung has recently made big strides towards prolonging the shelf life of its Galaxy A-series phones, too, and it wouldn't be surprising to see the Galaxy A53 and A73 get some One UI 5.1 love in the near future too.