Samsung Reportedly Testing One UI 5.1. Here's Which Devices Will Get The Update First

Samsung is testing the next version of its Android skin ahead of the release of its next flagship smartphones. According to a popular Twitter account SamMobile, which tracks Samsung software updates, the company began its internal testing of One UI 5.1 and is likely getting an official introduction alongside the Galaxy S23 lineup of smartphones in February 2023. Unfortunately, there is no concrete information on what exactly this update will bring to the table.

SamMobile speculates that the next major update will give Samsung's own spin to some of Android 13's tricks. For example, Samsung is tipped to adopt the new — and more detailed — media player widget for the home and lock screens. In addition to it, taskbar and screen mirroring improvements are also rumored to be in the pipeline.

Interestingly, Android 13's predictive back gestures system is finally coming to Samsung phones earmarked for the One UI 5.1 update. Over the weekend, Samsung started seeding the Android 13's security and privacy dashboard, which puts all the sensitive settings and information in a single place. Aside from letting users make the desired changes, this privacy hub is where users can see which apps have access to system resources and sensitive datasets like location information.