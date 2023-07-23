5 Often Forgotten Windows Features You Should Be Using

The Pomodoro technique, where you work without interruption for 25 minutes straight before taking a break for five minutes, is one of the top time management methods people use. If you often utilize this technique to stay productive throughout your workday, chances are you have a Pomodoro timer app installed on your phone or a Pomodoro timer website bookmarked in your browser. However, if you're already on a Windows computer, you really don't need to go through the hassle of using third-party apps or sites. Windows 11 comes with an integrated Pomodoro timer to cater to your work sessions.

Aptly named Focus Sessions, this feature works like any other Pomodoro timer. You simply set your preferred session duration (from five minutes to 240 minutes), and the app will count down and alert you once it's time for a break. If you work better while listening to music, you can even link your Spotify account to Focus Sessions, and it will play your songs during the work sessions.

There are several ways to start the Focus Sessions. You can pull up your notification center from the taskbar and look for the Focus Sessions duration selection and start button underneath the calendar. You can also start from the Settings app and search for "Focus." Finally, you can use the Clock app and head to the Focus sessions tab.