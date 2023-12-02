Hands-On With Samsung's DeX Update For Tablets: Major Frustrations And Improvements

Samsung has finally rolled out its long-awaited One UI 6.0 update based on Android 14. Devices in the Galaxy Tab S9 lineup, the company's flagship tablet range, are among the first to have received the update, which includes a massive overhaul to Samsung DeX. I've spent a little over a day testing the new interface, and while it brings some impressive improvements, some drawbacks quickly became apparent as well.

DeX is one of Samsung's most unique and highly praised features, and One UI 6 brings the biggest changes we've seen to it in quite some time. For those out of the loop, DeX is a somewhat hidden Galaxy feature that transforms Android into a desktop-like operating environment optimized for a mouse and keyboard, where apps can be launched in resizable windows. On smartphones, DeX requires an external display to activate, whereas on tablets, it can be launched directly on the main screen of the device.

With the new DeX for tablets, Samsung is focused on making the transition between standard tablet and DeX modes more seamless while making the DeX interface more versatile. When using the tablet as a standalone device, the update brings some welcome changes, but frustrations quickly mount when a second display is added. Still, it's a worthwhile upgrade overall.