Google Pixel Tablet Review: Not Made To Battle Galaxy Tab Or iPad, And That's A Good Thing

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The Google Pixel Tablet is a high-end smart home touchscreen display that is also an Android tablet. This device isn't meant to go toe-to-toe with the biggest and best Samsung and Apple to offer in mightily-capable slates. Instead, it's a versatile, dependable piece of hardware that delivers on the promise made by Google back in February 2011 with the release of Android Honeycomb.

We've reached a point at which it's not unreasonable to expect that a new Android tablet should be just as capable as the most popular tablet line on earth: the iPad. But this Google tablet isn't made to compete directly with Apple's tablet. Instead, it's positioned to attempt to shift the tablet paradigm. It's here to forge a new path forward.

Google's proposition with the Pixel Tablet is that you won't just get the tablet, you'll get a dock, too. The official Charging Speaker Dock is essential to this equation — without it, the Pixel Tablet is just a tablet. Because the tablet cannot be purchased without the dock, you're forced to consider the dock as part of the experience. You already own the dock by default — you might as well use it.

But do you need another smart device — and are you looking for a tablet on its own, or are you looking for a new way to interact with a tablet? Google provided a Pixel Tablet for the purposes of this review.