Amazon Fire Max 11 Review: The Best Roblox Tablet On The Market Today

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The Amazon Fire Max 11 is a great tablet for streaming content and playing Roblox. It doesn't come pre-loaded with Roblox, but the Fire Max 11 has the price, physical size, and processing power necessary to be the ideal device for this game — one of the most popular games (and gaming platforms) on mobile devices today. In the not-too-distant past, you would have needed to pay hundreds of dollars to get a reasonable tablet. Now it's possible to buy a well-made tablet that's inexpensive enough to consider buying for your kids to play a single app.

Of course, the Amazon Fire Max 11 can do a whole lot more than run one game. This isn't a tablet that's made for just one purpose, though it definitely feels more focussed than other Android slates. As the latest in Amazon's line of smart devices that run Fire OS — Amazon's version of Android — it doesn't have the same access to the Google Play app store that rival Android devices have. Still, for tablet users that may only switch between a few key apps anyway, this shouldn't matter.

The Amazon Fire Max 11 keeps the brand's tablet efforts alive by keying in on anchor apps. So long as you have the few titles you plan on using to access social networks and streaming platforms, who needs the rest? If you can play the one game you play every day of the week on this tablet, you're set, right?

Amazon provided a Fire Max 11 review unit for the purposes of this review. You'll also see the official Amazon Fire Max 11 Keyboard Case (sold separately), which includes a magnetically-attached kickstand that facilitated some of this review's photos.