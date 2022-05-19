Every Samsung Galaxy Tablet Released In Chronological Order

Samsung's first foray into the world of tablets was with the Galaxy Tab. One of the first competitors to Apple's iPad, the Galaxy Tab was released in 2010 with a pretty decent reception. At the time of its original release, the Galaxy Tab was only available with a 7-inch screen. This smaller screen was more comparable with the Amazon Kindle than the 9.7-inch iPad.

Although a lot of people favor large screens, the 7-inch screen on the Galaxy Tab's first model (and subsequent models) is the perfect form factor for one-handed use. The small screen has a resolution of 600 x 1024 pixels, which isn't super impressive, but awesome display specs were hard to find in 2010.

Samsung's Galaxy Tab was originally released with a 1GHz A8 Cortex processor, 16GB of internal memory storage and the option for a 32GB microSD card, and a 4000mAh battery. You could use Bluetooth 2.1 to connect headphones or a keyboard, and connect to Wi-Fi 802.aa a/b/g/n to browse the internet, stream videos, or play games. There's only one USB 2.0 port on the tablet, and that port is only able to charge the device through a wall outlet. It's also worth mentioning that a selfie camera was included, but it's a 2MP camera that records in 720p at 30 frames per second.

Between 2010 and 2011, Samsung released a few other versions of the original Galaxy Tab that mainly differed in screen size.