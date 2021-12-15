Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 revealed with Dolby Atmos and multi-tasking features

Samsung has officially launched what it says is the most powerful and “streamlined” Android tablet in its Tab A Series product line, the Galaxy Tab A8. This new slate offers the right mix of features for work and play, making it a great option for augmenting one’s workflow, attending classes online, playing games, and other everyday tasks.

Samsung

Samsung’s Tab A Series is a mid-range line of Android tablets targeting consumers who seek the right balance between affordability and functionality. These tablets are made with the level of quality consumers have come to expect from Samsung, but they’re not as expensive as the company’s high-end Galaxy Tab S Series models.

The Tab A8 model sports a 10.5-inch TFT display with a 1920 x 1200 WUXGA resolution. Consumers can purchase the tablet with multiple configuration options ranging from 3GB/32GB RAM and storage up to 4GB/128GB. The tablet also features a microSD card slot for expanded storage up to 1TB.

The slate is powered by a 2GHz octa-core processor, plus there’s a 7,040mAh battery with 15W fast charging support — though, keep in mind that customers must purchase a fast charger separately. This model also packs a 5-megapixel front-facing camera and an 8-megapixel rear camera with autofocus. This combination should enable users to participate in video calls and scan documents by snapping pictures of each page.

Other key features include 4G LTE support for mobile connectivity, assuming you purchase the cellular version of the tablet, as well as a USB-C 2.0 port for charging and a 3.5mm standard audio jack for using wired headphones. The Tab A8 also packs a hall sensor, light sensor, gyroscope, compass, and accelerometer, making the device suitable for mobile gaming, plus there’s GPS for navigation.

In keeping with its productivity claims, Samsung also equipped its new Tab A8 with four stereo speakers for robust audio, ensuring users can hear others while watching virtual classes and participating in video calls, plus there’s facial recognition for unlocking the device and Samsung Knox, the company’s security platform for protecting data.

The new tablet offering is particularly appealing for consumers who already own a Galaxy smartphone, as it is possible to quickly copy content between the two devices. Software features include side-by-side apps, support for pop-up windows, and the Drag & Split feature for opening a second browser window by tapping and dragging a link to the side of the screen.

Samsung points out these tablet software features are ideal for students and others who plan to use the tablet for more than basic entertainment. One can, as an example, use these functions to participate in a video chat while browsing the Internet, typing notes, or other activities. The model is also equipped with parental control features — including activity snapshots — for parents who plan to give the device to a child. On the promotional side of things, Samsung’s new Tab A8 also comes with two months of YouTube Premium.

Samsung will offer in the Galaxy Tab A8 in Pink Gold, Silver, and Grey color options starting January 2022 in the US and December 2021 in Europe. Price is unclear at this time.