Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra leak tips big features that go beyond hardware

It seems Samsung will focus heavily on its Ultra models next year, at least if leaks for both the Galaxy S22 Ultra (aka, the Galaxy S22 Note) and the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra are accurate. Some might find the latter device a bit more interesting, again based on those same leaks, because of the big changes it’ll allegedly pack. The gigantic tablet might not just be a larger variant and instead will, according to tipsters, bring some new software features to Samsung’s tablet line.

Framesira/Shutterstock

There is still some uncertainty over whether the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will run Samsung’s still absent AMD-augmented Exynos 2200, but the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 might be quite capable of functioning as an ARM-based laptop processor — especially if it’s paired with 8, 12, or even 16 GB of RAM and a large 11,200mAh battery. That’s what the large Samsung slate seems to be, based on the leaks: a true laptop replacement in the same vein as Apple’s iPad Pro.

The upcoming model will allegedly come in a size that’s befitting a laptop, including a 14.6-inch WQXGA screen. Curiously, it may be one of the few tablets (if not the first) to get a notch on its display, which will definitely draw parallels with Apple’s new MacBook Pros. That notch, which isn’t too big based on leaks, will reportedly house dual 12MP cameras. There’s still no word about dedicated facial recognition hardware or features.

Of course, there will likely also be S Pen support, but with a tablet thickness of 5.5mm, there is unsurprisingly no room to house the stylus inside the slate. As with previous flagship Samsung tablets, the S Pen will likely latch magnetically on the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra’s back, where it will be joined by a 13MP main camera and a 6MP ultra-wide shooter.

Beyond the new laptop-like hardware, Samsung will reportedly also introduce new software features, as well. According to SamMobile’s collation of details, DeX will get the new ability to function in portrait orientation. Given the size of the screen, some users might find it more productive to hold or position the tablet that way. Google Health will also make its tablet debut on the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, according to the report, and will supposedly feature a three-column layout that would be inefficient on phones.

All these leaks and rumors point toward the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra as the Android tablet to beat, at least until Google decides to finally launch its own “reference” device to showcase its vision with Android 12L. Unfortunately, Android itself still needs a bit of work to be more tablet-friendly, and the apps that take advantage of larger screens are still the minority.