Google Starts Letting Chrome Users Know Incognito Mode Isn't As Private As You Thought

In 2020, a class-action lawsuit was filed against Google for tracking user activity, despite telling them that their browsing session was private while using the Incognito mode in Chrome browser. Late in 2023, Google agreed to settle the case worth $5 billion after failing to convince a U.S. District court that the lawsuit should be dismissed.

Now that the case has been settled, Google is changing the language regarding Incognito mode browsing for Chrome users, telling them the real picture of how private it actually is.

First spotted by MSPowerUser, the latest build of Chrome browser in the Canary development channel shows users an updated description for what Incognito mode can and can't do. "This won't change how data is collected by websites you visit and the services they use, including Google," says the updated description. At the moment, the latest public version of Chrome doesn't mention anything about data collection in Chrome browser's Incognito mode, which was the key contention point of the expensive lawsuit.

The tweak made to the Incognito mode description for Chrome browser in Canary test channel might take a few weeks before it starts appearing for all Chrome users widely. However, the support page still doesn't reflect that Google logs browsing activity in Incognito mode. It only mentions how websites, the search engine (which is usually Google's own), and web services can glean details such as IP address and log-in identity when incognito mode is enabled.