How To Use Incognito Mode In Google Chrome On Android

You probably already know that the default Chrome browser on your Android device remembers your web activity. It's logged in the history section, and you can retrieve or erase it as you please. But even if you delete the on-device logs, Google stores your web history, linked to the Google account logged into your Android device.

There's an easier way to browse privately, however — Incognito mode. Google Chrome's Incognito mode creates a new browser window that doesn't leave any traces behind. Your browsing history, cookies (tiny text files that let websites keep track of returning visitors and more), and other activity is discarded once the session is closed. All browser extensions are also turned off by default.

If anyone else uses your Android device, they won't be able to see your activity and neither will Google, unless you sign-in with your Google account (via Google). You can also use Incognito mode to log into multiple accounts for any website. Since websites use cookies to track users and serve them ads, browsing in Incognito mode also prevents targeted advertising.

But "private" browsing is slightly misleading, because it implies that nobody can track your activity. But Incognito mode on Google Chrome doesn't hide you or your location from the websites you visit, your internet service provider, and (if your machine is managed by someone else) your employer or school (via Google Guidebooks). Also, the bookmarks and files you save are kept in any browsing mode.