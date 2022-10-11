Chrome's Incognito Mode Is The Butt Of Jokes Among Google Employees, It Seems

When you use Chrome's incognito mode, you're preventing the browser from saving your browsing history and other private data, as well as preventing Chrome from recording your browsing session. In other words, it's more private than if you were to use Chrome without it turned on, and can be used to, for example, make it harder for roommates to snoop on your browsing activity on a shared computer.

Incognito mode doesn't anything else, though; it won't mask your IP address, location, or other potentially identifying data. It's not a VPN, and instead, its primary purpose is to hide your activity on a small, entirely local scale. Even then, while incognito mode won't keep track of your history, it will still keep a record of any bookmarks you've made and everything you've downloaded.

The text communications surfaced as part of a lawsuit aiming for class action status against Google over claims that the company harvested users' data even when they used incognito mode — and, more to the point, that the company had allegedly misled those users into believing their information was being protected. For its part, a Google spokesperson said in a statement to Bloomberg that regarding incognito mode, the company has been "clear about how it works and what it does."