10 Of The Biggest Mistakes Microsoft Has Ever Made

To call Microsoft one of the most influential companies of the past 30 years might be an understatement. The tech giant dominated the home computer gold rush of the 1990s with its Windows operating system, turning Bill Gates from a college dropout to a household name, and has consistently dominated that market ever since. But while it may be the so-called "800-pound gorilla," the Redmond-based tech company has made plenty of missteps.

When Microsoft mucks something up, it tends to do so in spectacular fashion. Many of its biggest bungles are the stuff of tech-industry legend, still spoken about today as cautionary tales about flying too close to the sun. Some are products so bizarre they seem like parodies of themselves, while others ended with court cases that took the nation by storm. Then, there are Microsoft's seemingly endless failures in the smartphone market, and a few great products released before the public was ready for them.

In chronological order, these are 10 of the biggest mistakes Microsoft has ever made.