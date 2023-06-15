Microsoft Officially Moves On From Xbox One

It's the video game circle of life: a console once heralded as a next-gen, state-of-the-art technology becomes an obsolete piece of hardware easily discarded by developers and users alike. For the Xbox One, that time has come, as Microsoft has announced no new titles for the 8th-generation console will be made by Xbox Game Studios moving forward. This doesn't come as a surprise, considering the Xbox One's successor — the Xbox Series X|S — debuted over three years ago.

The Xbox One, which succeeded the Xbox 360, launched nearly a decade ago in November 2013. It was discontinued in 2020, but new games were still available for the console, as well as games developed for the X|S that were designed to also work with the older console.

However, that creates more work (and costs more money) for developers, who typically are ready to move on to the next console, where they aren't restricted by hardware limitations. As Microsoft looks to its future, Xbox One gamers will still have a vast library of existing titles they can play. Additionally, there is one way for them to still play new X|S games on their older consoles — even if the games are no longer developed to play natively on Xbox One.