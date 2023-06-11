Starfield Direct Gives Us Our Best Look Yet At Bethesda's Space Epic

We've just received our best look at Bethesda's upcoming space-based RPG yet thanks to the company's "Starfield Showcase" broadcast. It contained glimpses of gameplay, character creation, interactions, and the initial story — alongside interviews with Bethesda staff that contained even more detail about the upcoming title.

The game itself seems very Bethesda. The graphics are certainly improved when compared to the company's last major release, but everything else is there: a grand scale, wide-open story choices, detailed character customization, and even the characters' movements have that Bethesda feel to them. There are even nods to previous Bethesda games, like a perk that will burden you with a space-faring version of the Adoring Fan from "Oblivion." The fan is equally annoying, and during the showcase seemed to be executed on a mountaintop in what was yet another nod toward the classic "Elder Scrolls" game.

One reassuring sight was the diverse array of scenery on offer. The game has over 1,000 planets, but that scale would be pointless if everything was basically copy-pasted a bunch of times. Instead, you seem to have a wide array of locations based on various elements of sci-fi and pop culture. The range is vast, going from space-cowboy-packed frontier worlds to "Blade Runner"-like dystopia and the towering, white, futuristic cities you'll remember from games like "Mass Effect." The variety doesn't stop there.