Bethesda's Starfield And Redfall Both Hit With Delays

Bethesda has announced that it is delaying two of its upcoming marquee titles — "Starfield" and "Redfall." Both the games are now slated for a release in the first half of 2023. While the delay is disappointing in itself, what is going to leave excited fans baffled is the fact that Bethesda has not given any specific reason for pushing back the two games.

At the same time, the delay might be a blessing in disguise. In its statement posted on Twitter, Bethesda notes that it wants to "ensure that you receive the best, most polished versions" of the two games when they're out. It appears that Bethesda hit some internal snag with development during the pandemic, a source of disruption that has forced a healthy number of studios to delay their project, with Bethesda being just the latest addition to the list.

Plus, taking more time for development is a sign that the games likely won't turn out to be a buggy mess with performance issues. Take for example "Cyberpunk 2077," which served bucketloads of issues in the early days following its release and put CD Projekt RED at the center of scathing criticism from fans who waited years for the highly-anticipated game. Bethesda apparently wants to avoid that fate for its upcoming projects, both of which have generated a lot of hype since they were first revealed.