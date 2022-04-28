Xbox And Bethesda Games Showcase Slated For June: Everything We Know So Far

It's likely safe to assume that "Starfield" will take up a significant portion of the upcoming Games Showcase. The game, set to release on November 11, 2022, seems to be Bethesda's next pride and joy. It's the first entirely new universe created by the game studio in 25 years. Although Bethesda hasn't been dormant in that time, it mostly became known for franchises that have been established long ago, such as "Skyrim" or "Fallout." In "Starfield," the player will be taken on an immersive role-playing journey across the universe, and may perhaps be given some interesting gameplay options, such as choosing a faction — even if it means siding with the bad guys.

When it comes to other titles, everything is left quite ambiguous. In the announcement from Xbox, Microsoft states that the show will "feature amazing titles coming from Xbox Game Studios, Bethesda, and our partners around the world." This might very well imply that we'll hear more about "Redfall," a game in development with Arkane Austin, a game studio owned by Bethesda. Bethesda is owned by Microsoft — so it all traces back to the Xbox. "Redfall" is going to be an open-world, co-op shooter type of game where the player fights hordes of vampires. Much like "Starfield," "Redfall" is slated for a 2022 release.

There are also plenty of games that the Xbox Game Studios is working on that are yet to receive a release date, such as "Avowed," Fable," "Contraband," and "State of Decay 3." It's possible that we may hear about these titles during the Showcase, including possible release dates and various new details about the games.