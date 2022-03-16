Latest Starfield Dev Diary Talks Factions, Inspiration From Oblivion

Recent Bethesda Softworks games have featured a relatively shallow take on character interactions and interplay between the player and the NPC (non-player character) factions that inhabit the world around them. For example, in "The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim," a single character could join every faction without consequence, and most story interactions could be approached without needing to make any real choices.

The most promising bit of information in Bethesda's devlog is at the part of the video that starts around 2:20, where the developers discuss the idea of players choosing to side with an enemy faction that they were sent to destroy by a quest giver. This would address a common complaint made about factions in Bethesda's games, which have historically held little more nuance than enemies to shoot spells or bullets at.

Judging from the discussion, it sounds like the team is also bringing back ideas from the dialogue system that existed in "The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion," which allowed the player to navigate a series of inputs that could potentially change the outcome of a conversation based on how much rapport they were able to build with the NPC they were speaking to. It was gimmicky in its original implementation, but if the team really did fix it up, "Starfield" could feature NPC dialogues that are way more dynamic than what players witnessed in "The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim," or "Fallout 4."