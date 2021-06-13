Prey and Dishonored studio reveals Redfall for Xbox Series X

While Forza Horizon 5 and Halo Infinite were likely the main draws of today’s Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase at E3, Microsoft finished off the day by revealing something entirely new. The final announcement for the day – if we aren’t counting surprise mini fridge appearances – was the reveal of Redfall, a new first-person shooter from the studio behind Prey and Dishonored: Arkane Austin.

Redfall, more specifically, is a co-op first-person shooter that seems to take some inspiration from others in the genre like Left 4 Dead. This time, however, instead of zombies we’ll be doing battle with an island full of vampires. These aren’t just standard vampires either, but vampires who wanted to become the monsters they are because they knew immortality was part of the deal.

Those vampires have taken over the island of Redfall and its up to our team of four shooters to do, well, something on the island. At this point, we’re not really sure why the four heroes spotted in today’s reveal trailer are on Redfall, we just know that they each seem to have powers and abilities capable of dealing with the vampire threat.

The game’s roster of four heroes includes Layla Ellison, who has telekinetic capabilities; Jacob Boyer, a sharpshooter with a vampiric eye and a spectral raven; Remi de la Rosa, a robotics expert who apparently has protective, empathic capabilities; and Devinder Crousley, a paranormal investigator and inventor.

While there aren’t a ton of details about Redfall yet, we know the game can be played solo or with friends in up to four player co-op. We haven’t seen any gameplay from Redfall yet, but the cinematic trailer that debuted today certainly makes a compelling case for the game. Redfall will be out on Xbox Series X and PC in summer 2022.