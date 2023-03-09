The Short-Lived Life Of Microsoft Kin: What Went Wrong

Microsoft has most recently been in the spotlight for catapulting its lagging Bing search engine back into relevance by incorporating a new ChatGPT-based AI called (what else?) Bing Chat. But back in 2010, Microsoft made a different type of bid to stay current. It attempted to win over teenagers and other social media addicts with a new youthful brand of phones called Kin.

In what has to be one of the biggest flops ever, the Kin phones were discretely killed off after only six weeks on the market. By all accounts, less than 10,000 units total were sold and some insiders insist that figure is more like 500 units. And no, that's not a typo.

The devices — called Kin One and Kin Two — were manufactured for Microsoft by electronics giant Sharp Corporation. While not quite full-blown smartphones, the Kins did have a rudimentary browser as well as widgets for accessing social networking sites, like, um, Myspace.

Kin One had a 2.7-inch display and 4GB of memory, while Kin Two had a larger 3.5-inch display and 8GB of memory. Both Kin phones had slide-out keyboards and were available exclusively with a voice and data plan from Verizon Wireless.

[Featured image by Evan-Amos via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | Public Domain]