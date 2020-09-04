Adobe Flash Player officially cut from Microsoft platforms in 2021

As first announced ALL the way back in the summer of the year 2017, Adobe Flash Player will soon die. Microsoft released an added bit of guidance on this situation this week. They made certain to tell users that Adobe Flash Player content would cease to function at the end of the year 2020 on both Microsoft Edge (and Microsoft Edge Legacy) as well as Internet Explorer 11.

If you’re used to getting a “Security Update for Adobe Flash Player” via Microsoft on your Windows device, be ready to be surprised after December. At the start of 2021, Microsoft will no longer send ANY such messages to any user. As of January 2021, Adobe Flash Player will be disabled by default, and all versions older than KB4561600 released in June 2020 will be blocked.

Microsoft will go so far as to remove all downloadable resources related to Adobe Flash Player from all Microsoft websites. So if you’re a data hoarder and want to… have… this stuff… now’s the time.

In the Summer of the year 2021, all users interfaces, group policies, and APIs that “specifically govern the behavior of Adobe Flash player” will be completely removed from Microsoft Edge (legacy) and Internet Explorer 11. That’ll be done with the Cumulative Update at that time on Windows 10 platforms.

On Windows 8.1, Windows Server 2012, and Windows Embedded 8 Standard, said removal will come with the Cumulative Update for Internet Explorer 11 or “Monthly Rollup.” An “Update for Removal of Adobe Flash Player” component will be included in all Cumulative Update and Monthly Rollup updates from now until… a while from now.

Pour one out for Adobe Flash Player and all the content that was made with that system. Cross your fingers your favorite Flash videos will be converted to more usable formats in the very near future! Take a peek at the timeline below for more recent (and not-so-recent) updates on Adobe Flash Player.