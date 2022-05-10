Sharp's Obscure 2022 Flagship Smartphone Has Drool-Worthy Camera Specs

Japanese electronics major Sharp is not likely the first brand that comes to mind when you think of smartphones. However, the company has been in the business of making smartphones for well over two decades now, with most of its sales concentrated within Japan. Sharp's focus on Japan has given birth to some interesting smartphones in the past, including the most recent example: Sharp Aquos R6, one of the first smartphones in the world to use a 1-inch camera sensor. The R6 was a genuine flagship from the company that also packed a 240Hz display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip, and an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner.

A year after the Aquos R6 arrived, Sharp announced the launch of its successor — the rather obviously named Sharp Aquos R7. If not evident already, the Aquos R7 is Sharp's flagship offering for the Japanese market this year and improves upon the R6 in several ways. Sharp intends to sell the Aquos R7 starting July 2022, but the phone is already headed for preorder status in Japan in May.