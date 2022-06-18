What Really Happened To Microsoft's Zune

If you remember anything about the Zune, it's probably that there was always that one person who would evangelize about Microsoft's then-new MP3 player, touting its features while claiming that it was a much better alternative to Apple's iPod. In fact, some people may have even been convinced by such exaltations, but word-of-mouth could only get a product so far, particularly when it was up against a multi-million-dollar marketing campaign, which is what Apple had.

That's not to say that Microsoft didn't market its Zune player; the company tried to target college students with its marketing efforts, and it deployed high-energy commercials that attempted to hype up the device as a better — or, at least, equal — alternative to the iPod (via ZuneInfo). Beyond that, Microsoft also took the initiative to market the Zune as a social experience (via CDM), which was fairly prescient considering social media was still in its infancy at that time. These efforts weren't enough, however.

Former Microsoft Entertainment & Devices (E&D) Division president Robbie Bach explained back in 2012 that the Zune's fate boiled down to multiple factors, including launching the product too late and failing to emphasize the reasons a music fan should choose Microsoft's player over the iPod (via Business Insider). Bach also went on to blame Microsoft's marketing strategy, noting in retrospect that its Zune advertisements didn't cast a wide enough net when it came to appealing to the majority of consumers interested in portable music devices.