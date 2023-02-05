This Is Why So Many People Hate Microsoft Edge

Microsoft was once the creator of the world's most popular internet browser, but the time when everyone used Internet Explorer has long since passed. In an attempt to recapture its previous web browsing relevance, the company launched Microsoft Edge. The browser has undergone a constant string of upgrades in the years since, including one that shifted it to Google's Chromium platform (via Microsoft). With the same basic platform as the current most popular browser, and a whole host of features with more being added as time went on, Edge has everything it needs to be a success.

There is, however, a slight problem: people hate it. In a SlashGear poll, Edge came very low down in the popularity rankings, averaging just over 6%. This puts it way behind Chrome, which topped the list at 56%, and lagging well behind Apple's homegrown effort, Safari, which 27% of readers said they use. It even lagged behind Firefox, which has its own string of problems.

As far as the source of the vitriol, it's a little complicated. Part of it is ancestral, or as ancestral as a product made by a 47-year-old software company can get. Other people hate it because of Microsoft's forceful marketing practices. If you're not in the two main groups, don't worry, there's a far longer list of reasons why people are swerving Edge. Why, despite Microsoft's best efforts, do people have a very strong dislike for the company's premier browser?