RIP Internet Explorer

It's the end of an era. With a hint of sadness and a tinge of nostalgia, today we mark the official retirement of Internet Explorer. First launched on August 16, 1995, Microsoft's go-to web browser lived to be 27 — but it wasn't always an easy life. Internet Explorer, ever the root of many jokes, was once a favorite, but much like the computers it used to run on, it slowly slipped into irrelevancy. As Microsoft bids farewell to IE and cuts all support for the browser, let us take a look at its history, complete with the ups, the downs, and the quiet days leading up to its demise.

If you're of a certain age, you probably remember a time when Microsoft's Internet Explorer was your main, and likely only, browser. We used IE to navigate the early days of the internet, exploring its simple corners with awe in our eyes. In the late '90s and the early 2000s, many users were still stuck with a dial-up connection, and the lucky ones who had broadband could never break past speeds of around 40 Mbps. However, as shown by this news report from CNN back in 2000, dial-up was still dominant at the time — which meant that, regardless of the browser, everything loaded at a snail's pace.

In such an environment, IE was able to thrive. It practically chased the previous king of the hill, Netscape Navigator, right out the door. Microsoft bundled IE together with Windows in such a way that most users turned to Internet Explorer by default, and then, they simply stayed true to it. Until one day, they didn't. What caused the demise of Internet Explorer?