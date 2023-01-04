10 Reasons To Stop Using Firefox

Mozilla Firefox, a free and open-source web browser, was first released in 2002. It was one of the first browsers to offer third-party addons and customizations which led to its rapid growth. In 2008, Firefox was used by approximately 30% of all web browser users.

By mid-2019, Mozilla Firefox reported a significant increase in its user base, reaching 254 million desktop users. However, by July 2021, the browser experienced a decline, losing 56 million users and leaving it with a total of 198 million users by mid-2021. Since then, things haven't been as bad for the non-profit browser-maker. It may not have the same old 30% market share but it did rank fourth with a desktop market share of 6.58% as of October 2022 with a whopping 210 million users by December 2022.

Firefox is still one of the most popular browsers for desktop users, but not due to a lack of competition snapping at its heels. And as the competition continues to grow, Firefox may just become obsolete in the era of modern browsers. Despite the recent increase in popularity of Mozilla Firefox due to its emphasis on privacy and speed, is it truly the best choice for all users? Let's take a peek at 10 reasons why you should stop using Firefox now.