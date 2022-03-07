Update Firefox Right Now - Here's Why

If you primarily use the Mozilla Firefox web or mobile browser, you should update it to the latest version as soon as possible. Mozilla has just released a very important update in order to fix critical vulnerabilities found in the previous versions of the software. The vulnerabilities have been fixed in Firefox 97.0.2, Firefox for Android 97.3.0, Firefox ESR 91.6.1, and Focus 97.3.0, and their impact has been marked as "high." What exactly could happen if you don't update your Firefox browser quickly? Based on current evidence — a lot.

The bugs are so-called use-after-free exploits. This refers to vulnerabilities that make incorrect use of dynamic memory. This happens when the memory location that was previously used is freed, but the program does not remove the path to that memory, opening the door for attackers to target it. These Firefox bugs were also so-called "zero-day" vulnerabilities, meaning that Mozilla may not have known about them prior to releasing the affected Firefox patches.

Mozilla itself has stated that it has received reports of attacks that targeted these specific flaws. Using the bugs allows attackers to potentially execute commands on your device. This could prove to be really bad — a hacker could be given access to downloading malicious software onto your device, and with the right program, that could end up in disaster.