You Can Now Use ChatGPT Without An Account: Here's How

OpenAI has officially removed the final barrier to entry for its famous chatbot tool. You can now use ChatGPT without creating an account or logging in. The company announced in a blog post that the goal is "to make AI accessible to anyone curious about its capabilities." All other premium OpenAI offerings, like GPT-4 and DALL-E, will continue to require an account and a subscription to work.

With this credential-free access, you'll get ChatGPT 3.5 and its basic function — you can type in a query and get responses — but you'll still need to create an account or log in to save and review chat history, share chats, or have voiced conversations. If you're already worried about what kind of safety loopholes free access will create, OpenAI assures that it has introduced additional content safeguards for the experience, including blocking certain kinds of prompts, although it's not clear what exactly those restrictions entail.

As of the time of writing, free login access is only available on the web version. You'll still need an account to use the bot via the app on Android or iOS devices. To get started, head on over to chat.openai.com and get to querying. Keep in mind if you've used ChatGPT previously with an account, you may need to clear your cookies or open the chatbot in an Incognito window. OpenAI states that it's rolling out the feature gradually.