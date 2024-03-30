10 Mac Writing Apps That Will Level Up Your Writing

Back in the early '90s, a study was conducted on how personal computing machines would impact student writing. On IBM, 50% of students produced "complex sentences" compared to Macintosh's 30%. In an analysis of the study, The San Jose Mercury News said, "The same icons, mouse, fonts, and graphics that make the [Macintosh] easy to use may well turn off the brain's creative-writing abilities" (via Human Progress). How ironic then that today's Mac is widely regarded as the machine for writing. Author J.K. Rowling claimed the "MacBook Air changed my life," and Stephen King is known to have used both the iMac and the MacBook Pro to craft some of his legendary works. Chris Cleave — author of "Gold" — says it plainly: "I use a MacBook... same as every other writer."

It's impossible to choose just one reason writers love working on a Mac, so take your pick. They have lots of built-in features to help you to be more productive, and 97% of office users who make the switch claim that they feel like they get more done. It has surprisingly good voice dictation out of the box, a single-button "Do Not Disturb," and unparalleled battery life so there's no low-battery anxiety getting in the way of your next great American novel. But where the Mac really smashes the competition is with its many writer-focused software suites. If you're still in search of that end-game writing daily driver, then let us present some great options to choose from.