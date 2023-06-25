GPT-5: Everything We Know So Far About OpenAI's Next Chat-GPT Release

2023 has witnessed a massive uptick in the buzzword "AI," with companies flexing their muscles and implementing tools that seek simple text prompts from users and perform something incredible instantly. At the center of this clamor lies ChatGPT, the popular chat-based AI tool capable of human-like conversations.

The current, free-to-use version of ChatGPT is based on OpenAI's GPT-3.5, a large language model (LLM) that uses natural language processing (NLP) with machine learning. Its release in November 2022 sparked a tornado of chatter about the capabilities of AI to supercharge workflows. In doing so, it also fanned concerns about the technology taking away humans' jobs — or being a danger to mankind in the long run.

GPT-3.5 was succeeded by GPT-4 in March 2023, which brought massive improvements to the chatbot, including the ability to input images as prompts and support third-party applications through plugins. But just months after GPT-4's release, AI enthusiasts have been anticipating the release of the next version of the language model — GPT-5, with huge expectations about advancements to its intelligence.

Here is everything we know about OpenAI's GPT-5 large language model.