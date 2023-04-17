5 MacBook Features And Tips You Can Use To Be More Productive

In a world of endless notifications, it can be tough to slice through the noise and create a bubble of peace and quiet. Especially as a work-from-homer or entrepreneur, the very devices meant to support our work can become maddening roadblocks. Without a nosy coworker or overbearing boss peeking over your shoulder, it can be tough to keep yourself on task among all of the noise.

Between the emails trumpeting the upcoming holiday sale of washers and dryers at your local Best Buy and the Facebook dings of Auntie Sue commenting on your new profile picture (five-plus times, in the typical elderly relative way), the stimuli flood on your MacBook can be nonstop. Overwhelming, right? Fortunately, MacBooks come equipped with quite a few features meant to encourage focus and minimize distractions. Here are a few quick ways you can quiet the cacophony and optimize your MacBook for streamlined productivity.