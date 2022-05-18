How to back up your Mac to iCloud

Now that you're in the iCloud settings window, you'll need to decide which data your Mac backs up to iCloud. Each Mac will have a different set of options under iCloud settings, depending on which apps are installed, but the first one listed is usually the Desktop & Documents folder. This is sort of your all-purpose backup solution — checking this box will sync everything you put in those two folders with iCloud, meaning all you have to do to back up a file is have that box checked and save the file in either of those locations.

Scrolling down the list, you'll see the Apple apps you use — Pages, GarageBand, etc. — as well as any third-party apps that integrate with iCloud. Checking the boxes next to individual apps saves any of the files you create in those apps to iCloud. That includes program files and game files that let you sync app status or game progress across multiple Apple devices.

There's one more place where you can view and make changes to the files your Mac backs up to iCloud; however, note that you can't change any settings from there. For a bird's-eye view of everything your Mac is set up to sync with iCloud, open a Finder window, then click on "iCloud Drive" under iCloud in the sidebar. Alternatively, you can navigate to "/Users/[username]/Library/Mobile Documents/com~apple~CloudDocs" (where [username] is the name of the profile you use to log in on your Mac).