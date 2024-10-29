iPad Mini Review (2024): Apple Intelligence Isn't What Makes This Tablet Shine

Apple's smallest tablet has always found itself in a tough spot, but the new iPad mini is squeezed more than most. Flanked by bigger-than-ever iPhones on one side, and laptop-rivaling iPads on the other, 2024's update aims to hold its own with a faster chip delivering Apple Intelligence support. Question is, with the first wave of AI features finally here, is there enough to buoy the little slate into the mainstream?

It's one of those vaguely ineffable things, why the iPad mini feels so futuristic. Maybe I watched too much "Star Trek: TNG" over the years, and the appeal of something that resembles the PADD that Picard would get his sit-reps on tickles some deep, geeky chord in me. Regardless, it may not be the largest tablet that Apple offers, or as impressive an example of condensing cutting-edge technology into a tiny device as the iPhone 16 Pro, but something about the mini's form factor just seems endearing.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

Things haven't really changed from the design overhaul in 2021, which brought flat sides and crisp corners; Blue and Purple finishes join the Space Gray and Starlight gold options. There's still a bright, pixel-dense 8.3-inch display, with bezels just wide enough that you can hold the slate one-handed without inadvertently touching the edges of the screen. The Touch ID/power button is on the top edge, as are the volume buttons; still not my favorite spot for them, but at least the compact size makes reaching less of a chore.

