New iPad Mini 7th Gen Adds Apple Intelligence, But The Best Part Hasn't Changed

On October 15, Apple introduced the new iPad mini, featuring an A17 Pro chip, along with features and support for Apple Intelligence — the company's AI-driven personal intelligence system. According to Apple, their AI significantly innovates and improves the overall user experience, without violating privacy.

The A17 Pro chip also promises better performance, with a faster CPU, GPU, and a Neural Engine that's twice as fast as the previous-generation iPad mini. The new iPad mini supports Apple Pencil Pro, features a 12MP wide back camera with an increased dynamic range, and utilizes machine learning technology to detect and scan documents.

Bob Borchers, Apple's vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing, said in a statement that the "iPad mini appeals to a wide range of users and has been built for Apple Intelligence, delivering intelligent new features that are powerful, personal, and private. With the powerful A17 Pro chip, faster connectivity, and support for Apple Pencil Pro, the new iPad mini delivers the full iPad experience in our most portable design at an incredible value."

